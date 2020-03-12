PENROD EUGENE G.

Of Braddock Hills, age 84, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Gene was the beloved father of Cheryl Penrod of Monroeville, Diana Averell of AZ, Eugene (Heather) Penrod of Murrysville, Dawn Penrod of Forest Hills, Jack Penrod of Churchill, the late Laura Jean, late Dana and late Danielle Penrod. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Averell) Combee (husband, Eric), Cliff Averell (Kelly); Christian, Anna, Sarah, Elena and Jonathan Penrod. Great-grandfather of Mazzalyn "Mazzie" Averell, Jorden, Ellie, and Jonah Combee. Brother of Jack D. (Joan) Penrod and Donna Mae (late Tom) Pirozzi. Gene was a 1953 graduate of North Braddock Scott High school and attended Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon). He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserves and was a retired template maker from Mesta Machine. While employed at Mesta, Gene worked evenings and weekends as he singularly built his home in Braddock Hills with his own hands. Forced to retire after the Mesta shutdown, Gene used his skills and mechanical inclinations to repair anything including automobiles, appliances and any mechanical device. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. To keep Gene's wishes, his Funeral Service and burial in Monongahela Cemetery will be private to his family. Memorial Contributions may be made in Gene's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814, 1-800-344-4823.