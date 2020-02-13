Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Glenshaw , PA
EUGENE J. BIEDRZYCKI


1923 - 2020
EUGENE J. BIEDRZYCKI Obituary
BIEDRZYCKI EUGENE J.

Age 96, on February 12, 2020, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. The son of Felix Biedrzycki and Agnes Metz, Eugene grew up in their family-owned butcher shop on Polish Hill with his brother, John and sister, Loretta. After serving in the US Air Force during WWII, he met his wife of 72 years, Florence Kaminski of Lawrenceville. He was a hard worker who loved to make jokes and was always ready to throw a party. He enjoyed playing pinochle and working on friends' and family's automobiles in his garage. He loved to pester and pamper his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, sister and grandson, Daniel Zinz. He is survived by his wife, Florence; his children, Lucille Zinz (Donald), Carol Biedrzycki, Nancy Medina (Mark), Michael Biedrzycki (Brenda), James Biedrzycki (Linda) and Mark Biedrzycki (Paul Croushore); grandchildren, Jacob, Julie, Trudi, Sarah, Kimberly and James, as well as nine great-grandchildren. Celebrate Mr. Biedrzycki's life with his family on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to the scholarship fund at Blessed Trinity Academy, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
