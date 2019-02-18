COLLETTO EUGENE J. "GENO"

On Friday, February 15, 2019 formerly of Swissvale; beloved husband of 61 years to Marie Scarpelli Colletto; loving father of Lisa Colletto and her husband, Tom of Quincy, MA, Kim Smith and her husband, Harvey of Monroeville and Regina Colletto of Bethel Park; dear Pap Pap of Jacquelyn Birx and her husband, Matthew, Phillip Smith and his wife, Destiny, Kenny, Alex and Anthony Klase; great-grandfather of Kyler, Isabella Smith and Hannah Birx; brother of Gerry Lisanti and Vincent Azzinaro and the late Joseph, Betty, Carl and Frankie. He also survived by his nieces and a nephew. Geno retired after 25 years with the Braddock Hills Police Department. He was the head of security at Sand Castle Water Park, and also worked at Kennywood. A Navy veteran during the Korean War. Friends received 2-4, 6-8 WEDNESDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. F.O.P., services at 7 p.m., Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial in the St. Bernadette Roman Catholic Church, on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Geno's memory to his family c/o the funeral home.

