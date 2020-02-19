|
|
HAMMELL, SR. EUGENE J.
Canonsburg, PA. On February 15, 2020 Eugene J. Hammell, Sr. age 91, died at Townview Rehab Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Homestead, PA on August 1, 1928 son of John and Helen Hammell. He attended Homestead High School and enlisted in the US Army in 1951 and served in various US Bases including 10 months in Germany until being honorably discharged in 1952. He met the love of his life, Frances and they were married in June 1956. He was employed at Mesta Machine Co. Homestead for over three decades. In retirement, he was employed part time in the Outside Operations at the Club at Nevillewood where he continued to accumulate friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by Frances who died in 2006 after 49 years of marriage. He was lonely and brokenhearted over the last 14 years. Surviving is his son, Eugene J. Hammell MD (Kristie) along with four granddaughters, Lauren Hammell D.O., Elizabeth (Evan) Henrich, Stephanie Hammell RN (fiancé, Kyle Kirkpatrick), and Claire Hammell; along with a daughter, Connie Hammell. He is also survived by his brother, John (Judy) Hammell including numerous nieces and nephews. He was able to spend Christmas 2019 with his loving family along with their three favorite dogs. Our love and gratitude extends to all the special caregivers who have provided kindhearted compassionate care for Pap since New Year's Eve. Visitation is at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, Peters Township on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2 p.m. through 9 p.m. Funeral Services presided by Rev. George DeVille at Holy Rosary Parish in Muse, PA on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment along with Military Honors at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 718 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA following the mass. There will be a reception at the Club at Nevillewood to follow. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in honor of my father to: Dr.Gertrude A. Barber National Institute 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507-1899. This organization provides locally based exemplary care of mentally challenged individuals in small private group homes; including my sister for over 17 years. Their tireless, compassionate employees truly exemplify the best qualities available in caring for handicapped individuals.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020