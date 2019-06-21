KLEIN EUGENE J.

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Ann (Eisner) Klein for 63 years; loving father of Cary (Kathy) Klein and Amy (Jack) Silverman; proud grandfather of Joshua (Sam), Julie (Evan), Andrew, Jessica and Abigail; and adoring great-grandfather of Levi, Silas and Lucy. Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Klein; and his parents, Sam and Lenka Klein. Gene was a lifelong entrepreneur, starting with his apparel business, Fashion Factory, and ending with a chain of dollar stores that he built during his "retirement". He will be remembered for being a loyal friend, a strong mentor and an eternal optimist -- and for having a wonderful sense of humor. Gene will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services and interment private. Contributions in Gene's memory may be made to Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, 5150 Centre Avenue, Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or a .