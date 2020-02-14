|
MARIANI EUGENE J.
Age 105, on Monday, February 10, 2020. Husband of the late Teresa Mariani; beloved father of Richard (Ofelia) Mariani and Eugene (the late Diana) Mariani; brother of Oreste P. Mariani; grandfather of Juliette Mariani (Andrew Allen), Aimee Samarco (Anthony), Eugene Rocco Mariani, Yvette Poole (David); great-grandfather of Olivia, A.J., Dante, Leonardo, Richard A. and Violet. Friends received Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC, 4730 Friendship Ave. Funeral Monday at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020