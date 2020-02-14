Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-682-3615
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE MARIANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE J. MARIANI


1914 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE J. MARIANI Obituary
MARIANI EUGENE J.

Age 105, on Monday, February 10, 2020. Husband of the late Teresa Mariani; beloved father of Richard (Ofelia) Mariani and Eugene (the late Diana) Mariani; brother of Oreste P. Mariani; grandfather of Juliette Mariani (Andrew Allen), Aimee Samarco (Anthony), Eugene Rocco Mariani, Yvette Poole (David); great-grandfather of Olivia, A.J., Dante, Leonardo, Richard A. and Violet. Friends received Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC, 4730 Friendship Ave. Funeral Monday at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -