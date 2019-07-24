|
|
PUHARIC EUGENE J.
Age 81, of Reserve Twp., on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Gerry (Ungerman) Puharic; loving father of Jack Puharic, Cathy (Lyn) Kline, Mark (Bette Ann) Puharic, Joe Puharic, Gary Puharic, Beth (Dave) Seifert, Tracy (Scott) Sayers, Stacy Puharic and the late Paul Puharic; also survived by 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; three sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by five siblings. Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019