Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Name Church
Troy Hill, PA
Age 81, of Reserve Twp., on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Gerry (Ungerman) Puharic; loving father of Jack Puharic, Cathy (Lyn) Kline, Mark (Bette Ann) Puharic, Joe Puharic, Gary Puharic, Beth (Dave) Seifert, Tracy (Scott) Sayers, Stacy Puharic and the late Paul Puharic; also survived by 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; three sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by five siblings. Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
