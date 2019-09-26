Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Roman Catholic Church
Crafton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE SCHNELBACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE J. SCHNELBACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE J. SCHNELBACH Obituary
SCHNELBACH EUGENE J.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Eugene J., age 91, formerly of Crafton Heights. Beloved husband of Alice Richardson Schnelbach and the late Leah Jane Schnelbach; loving father of Kenneth E. (Mary Ann) and Robert R. (Christine) Schnelbach; dear grandfather of Christie (Derek) Hinds, Bethany (Bryan) Flaherty and Samantha (Jere) Rathjen; and great-grandfather of Brayden, Parker and Aria; brother of Theresa Schnelbach and the late Ruth Hackel and Charles, Albert, Walter, Francis, Sr., Catherine and George Schnelbach. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, Crafton on Saturday at 10 a.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now