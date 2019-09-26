|
SCHNELBACH EUGENE J.
On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Eugene J., age 91, formerly of Crafton Heights. Beloved husband of Alice Richardson Schnelbach and the late Leah Jane Schnelbach; loving father of Kenneth E. (Mary Ann) and Robert R. (Christine) Schnelbach; dear grandfather of Christie (Derek) Hinds, Bethany (Bryan) Flaherty and Samantha (Jere) Rathjen; and great-grandfather of Brayden, Parker and Aria; brother of Theresa Schnelbach and the late Ruth Hackel and Charles, Albert, Walter, Francis, Sr., Catherine and George Schnelbach. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, Crafton on Saturday at 10 a.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019