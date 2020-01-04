Home

FRANCESCHI EUGENE L.

Age 87, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, of Castle Shannon, formerly of Bloomfield. Beloved husband of 63 years to Joan (Komenda); father of Lisa (Tim) MacLean, Natalie (Timothy) Thiry and Steve (Cynthia) Franceschi; proud pap of Collin MacLean and Steven and Matthew Franceschi; step-grandpap of Zechariah Thiry.  Gene was a longtime employee of Mackin Engineering, an avid golfer and served in the Army during the Korean War.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, January 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:00.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church at 10:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -