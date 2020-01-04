|
|
FRANCESCHI EUGENE L.
Age 87, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, of Castle Shannon, formerly of Bloomfield. Beloved husband of 63 years to Joan (Komenda); father of Lisa (Tim) MacLean, Natalie (Timothy) Thiry and Steve (Cynthia) Franceschi; proud pap of Collin MacLean and Steven and Matthew Franceschi; step-grandpap of Zechariah Thiry. Gene was a longtime employee of Mackin Engineering, an avid golfer and served in the Army during the Korean War. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, January 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020