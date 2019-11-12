Home

EUGENE L. "GENO" MICHIGAN

EUGENE L. "GENO" MICHIGAN Obituary
MICHIGAN EUGENE L. "GENO"

Age 88, on Monday, November 11, 2019, of Castle Shannon for 57 years. Husband to the late Emma Jean; father of Robin (Lynn) Michigan of South Park, David (the late Paula) Michigan of Baldwin, Linda (Drew) Caryll of Bethel Park and Crystal (Bruce) Nicholls of Castle Shannon; brother of the late Daniel Michigan; grandfather of Michael, Miranda, Alexis, Luke, Kendall and Caitlin; great-grandfather of Jaxson and Grayson.  Eugene was a 55-year, life-member of the Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department joining in 1964, making him the second oldest member.  He worked for Kroger and Foodland for most of his career and was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean War.  "Uncle Mich" will be missed by his family and friends.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Anne Church, Castle Shannon at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
