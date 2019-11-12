|
|
MICHIGAN EUGENE L. "GENO"
Age 88, on Monday, November 11, 2019, of Castle Shannon for 57 years. Husband to the late Emma Jean; father of Robin (Lynn) Michigan of South Park, David (the late Paula) Michigan of Baldwin, Linda (Drew) Caryll of Bethel Park and Crystal (Bruce) Nicholls of Castle Shannon; brother of the late Daniel Michigan; grandfather of Michael, Miranda, Alexis, Luke, Kendall and Caitlin; great-grandfather of Jaxson and Grayson. Eugene was a 55-year, life-member of the Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department joining in 1964, making him the second oldest member. He worked for Kroger and Foodland for most of his career and was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean War. "Uncle Mich" will be missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Anne Church, Castle Shannon at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019