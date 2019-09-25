Home

Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
EUGENE "MEATS" NICOLETTI


1938 - 2019
NICOLETTI EUGENE "MEATS"

Age 81, a lifelong resident of Groveton, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born in Johnstown, PA on March 4, 1938, he was one of five children to the late George and Carrie Nicoletti. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four siblings. He was well-loved by his great-nephew, Robert and Chelle, who cared for him. "Meats" was retired from J & L Steel and Greater Pittsburgh Airport Security. He was a car enthusiast, an expert marksman, and won all the turkey shoots, then gave away his prize. Visitation Thursday, 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S Coraopolis, 867 Fifth Ave. Burial will be private at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
