McMANUS EUGENE ORVILLE

Passed away April 1, 2019, in Marietta, GA, under the care of his daughter, Joy McManus Balena. He was born in 1934 to Orville and Christina McManus in Uniontown. His mother immigrated as a young girl from Dunfermline, Scotland, to the United States. His Irish father worked in the Robina coalmines of Pennsylvania. Eugene was the oldest of three children. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald and is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Petro. Eugene grew up in Uniontown and graduated in 1952, a member of the Uniontown High School's State Championship Basketball team. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Flanegan McManus, who also graduated from Uniontown High School in 1953. They moved their young family with three children to the city of Pittsburgh, and then to Mt. Lebanon Township, where they had their remaining three children. Eugene worked as a surveyor for 25 years in Pittsburgh with Aerial Map Service and Michael Baker Engineering Company. He left surveying in 1985 and moved to Philadelphia, where he managed inventory for 30 years for his son-in-law, Chris Smith, owner of Pet Chem Equipment Corp. For recreation, Eugene learned to play tennis from his wife, Nancy. He played for many years at the Mt. Lebanon Tennis Center, making lifelong friends. He won the county, 35 and over, Men's Singles Championship. He coached his children and grandchildren to play tennis and compete on the state and national levels. Eugene was known for his "can do, never quit" attitude. He was a beloved husband for 62 years of his departed wife, Nancy, deceased 2015; a devoted father to his six children and their spouses, Leeanne Smith (Chris), Joy Balena (Dan), Danny McManus (Cindy), Kelly Kaiser (Bill), Rod McManus (Miranda) and Nancy Birchenough (Bruce); a loving grandfather to his twelve grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica Balena Borneman (Adam), Daniel Balena (Amanda), Michael Balena, Sara Smith, Roy and Cristina Kaiser, James, Robert, Madison, Trinity and Conor McManus and Alexa Birchenough; and a great-grandfather to Maggie and Hannah Borneman. Eugene was a member of the Mt. Paran Church of God, in Atlanta, GA, where he loved to worship. His funeral was held in Mt. Paran Chapel. His oldest grandson, Daniel Balena, gave the eulogy. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown. Eugene is loved by his family, and is sorely missed. "The time of my departure has come, I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith". 2 Timothy 4:6b, 7.