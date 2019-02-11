BRINKLEY EUGENE P.

Of Findlay Township passed away on February 3, 2019, at the age of 85. He was the beloved husband of the late Danice (Stayduhar) Brinkley; son of the late Michael and Annie (Gregorich) Brinkley; loving father of Ursula Brinkley of Virginia and Rochelle Brinkley (Will) Evans of Georgia; and the brother of Lorraine Soloman. Eugene was born in McKees Rocks in 1934. He was a member of St. Columbkille Church, Imperial, PA, as well as a member of the Moon Run Fireman's Club. He served in the United States Navy and was employed as an airline mechanic with Eastern Airlines and then with USAir for over 32 years. After his retirement, Eugene drove a school bus for the West Allegheny School District and enjoyed spending time traveling with his cousin Freddie Gregorich. Eugene and his wife Danice were avid WVU fans and they spent many weekends going to football games and cheering on the Mountaineers. They donated to many charities, one being the Front Range Equine Rescue, and they also fostered many cats throughout the years and were dedicated to the Animal Friends Organization. Family and friends will be welcomed on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1650 Broadway, Stowe/ Kennedy Township. A prayer service will take place in the funeral home on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, St. Columbkille Church at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Front Range Equine Rescue.

(frontrangeequinerescue.org)