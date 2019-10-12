|
DADEY EUGENE PAUL
Age 91, of Bethel Park, PA. left this world peacefully on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 17, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Veronica Dadey; loving husband of 63 years to his late wife, Regina; devoted and patient father to children, Eric, Patrick, Timothy, Donald, Michael, Carolyn, Dennis, Virginia, John, Eileen; and dedicated and doting grandfather to 14 grandchildren; He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and Thomas; loving wife, daughter Diane, and is survived by his sister, Karen. For those who knew him, he was a renaissance man, who followed and passionately learned whatever peaked his interest. He enjoyed all aspects of home building, renovation, and renewal. He loved woodworking, sculpting, built stained glass windows, collected and restored vintage automobiles, loved fishing, the outdoors and was a lifelong supporter of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. He played sports in high school and avidly followed his local Pittsburgh teams to many championships. He was a well known barbershop quartet singer and member of The Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America. To his note, he sang Bass with the famous "Pittsburgh Four" and toured the UK and Germany with the All American Chorus. He was a loyal employee for U.S Steel his entire life Upon retirement, he did consulting work for Eichleay Corp. and Hoogovens, working on projects in Japan, India , Europe and Canada. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his wife, Regina, and traveling wherever he could to see his many children and grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at St Valentines Catholic Church at 12:30 on Saturday, November 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Eugene's honor to either The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy or The Barbershop Harmony Society.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019