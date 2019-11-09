|
WEISSER, SR. EUGENE PAUL
Born on Feb. 12, 1922 to Frank and Elizabeth (Dittrich) Weisser, Gene passed away Nov. 6, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Mary E. "Pat" (Doyle) for 65 years; loving father of Barbara, Eugene, Ron (Patty Futryk), Mark (JoAnne), and Sue (Dan) Fullen. Gene is the brother of John "Jack" and the late Frank and Paul Weisser. He was the proud grandfather of Kevin (Grace) Weisser, Jason (Emily) Weisser, Lauren (Dan) Bruener, Samantha (Corey) Glasgow, Michael and Alex Fullen, Andrew and A.J. Weisser. He is the loving great-grandfather of Edward "Teddy", Lucas, and Marguerite Weisser. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and close family friends Penny Cousins and Donna Weiss. As a WWII Air Force navigator, Gene flew 35 missions over Germany, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, and four Oak Leaf Clusters. He earned his degree in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He worked for over 30 years for Koppers Company. Gene was an avid runner, walker, and tennis player. He loved music, playing the piano and trumpet. Gene sang in the choir and served as the cantor at St. Joseph's in Verona for 50 years. He sang barbershop with his brothers and with the local chapter. He and Pat traveled extensively with relatives and friends. For more than 45 years, he and his family have vacationed in Rehoboth Beach, DE. He loved photography, his family being his favorite subject. Gene was a kind and gentle man. He lived his life filled with love and devotion to his family and his faith. Visitation will be Monday, November 11 from 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh,15235. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Verona on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019