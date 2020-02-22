Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester Church
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE PERROTTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE R. PERROTTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE R. PERROTTI Obituary
PERROTTI EUGENE R.

Age 73, peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 44 years to Ronalyn Perrotti; loving father of Christina L. Perrotti and Thomas Perrotti; son of the late Irene and Robert Perrotti; brother of Chuck, Robbie Younger and the late Phyllis Grogan, Anthony and Thomas Perrotti. Eugene served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a tractor trailer driver for 38 years. Friends will be received  at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -