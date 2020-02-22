|
|
PERROTTI EUGENE R.
Age 73, peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 44 years to Ronalyn Perrotti; loving father of Christina L. Perrotti and Thomas Perrotti; son of the late Irene and Robert Perrotti; brother of Chuck, Robbie Younger and the late Phyllis Grogan, Anthony and Thomas Perrotti. Eugene served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a tractor trailer driver for 38 years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020