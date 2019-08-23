|
|
VETOVICH EUGENE R.
Of Crescent Twp., on August 22, 2019, age 83. Son of the late Teofil and Natalia (Orszarska) Vetovich; beloved husband of Carolyn (Oliver) Vetovich; loving father of Linda (Martin Herchko) Vetovich and Richard (Michelle) Vetovich; proud grandfather of Nicholas Vetovich; and step-grandfather of Matthew, Sara, and Steven (Heather) Herchko. Family and friends received Sunday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Ave. Coraopolis. Prayers in Funeral Home on Monday, 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Catherine of Siena Church at 10 a.m. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019