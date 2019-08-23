Home

Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 264-3050
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
EUGENE R. VETOVICH Obituary
VETOVICH EUGENE R.

Of Crescent Twp., on August 22, 2019, age 83. Son of the late Teofil and Natalia (Orszarska) Vetovich; beloved husband of Carolyn (Oliver) Vetovich; loving father of Linda (Martin Herchko) Vetovich and Richard (Michelle) Vetovich; proud grandfather of Nicholas Vetovich; and step-grandfather of Matthew, Sara, and Steven (Heather) Herchko. Family and friends received Sunday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Ave. Coraopolis. Prayers in Funeral Home on Monday, 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Catherine of Siena Church at 10 a.m. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
