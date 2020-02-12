|
|
ROSNER EUGENE
Age 93, of Greenfield, passed away in his home Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 70 years to Irene, father of Candi (Stuart) Shapiro of Oil City; grandfather of Justin and Robert of Pittsburgh and Brandon of Washington, D.C.; uncle of Steven, Gabriel, and Richard Beckmann of Arizona. His family would like to thank Theresa Germany for the care and compassion she provided as his caregiver. Eugene always told acquaintances that he graduated from the School of Hard Knocks, a polite way of saying he was a Holocaust survivor. Born in Bixad, Romania in 1926, he was liberated from Auschwitz in 1945, emigrated to the United States in 1946, married fellow survivor Irene in 1950, moved into his Greenfield home in 1952, and lived there for the rest of his life. He established and ran Gene's Food Market in South Oakland at Kennett Square and Ophelia Street from 1949-1975. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue (Shadyside) at 12 noon on Thursday and then proceed to Beth Shalom Cemetery for 1:00 for a graveside services. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020