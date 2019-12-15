|
JAKIELA EUGENE T.
Age 88, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born June 14, 1931 in Braddock, son of the late Frank and Mary Glod Jakiela. In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Ann Jakiela; five brothers, John, Walter, Thaddeus, Milton and Bernard Jakiela; and four sisters, Josephine Barchewski, Stella Nejman, Sr. Mary Joseph Jakiela, and Helen Jakiela. He proudly served in the United States Army in Korea. Prior to retirement, Eugene owned and operated his wholesale music company for many years. He was also a member of the Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. He is survived by his three sons, Wayne (Lisa) Jakiela, Kevin (Lori) Jakiela and Tim (Ruth) Jakiela all of Murrysville; nine grandchildren, Austin, Chloe, Madisson, Max, Emma, Lili, Halle, Justin and John; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation Monday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville with military honors accorded by the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to in Eugene's name.
