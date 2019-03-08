Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Age 83, formerly of Castle Shannon, peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 62 years of Shirley (Witmer) Tomasello; devoted father of Keith (Linda) Tomasello and Lisa (Mark) Smith; loving grandfather of Dana (Angelo) Papalia, Anthony (Theresa) Tomasello, Natalie and Briana Smith; great-grandfather of Addyson, Bella and "TJ"; brother of Gloria Strenko and the late Marie Cosentino; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon, Saturday morning from 10:00 until a Blessing Service at 11:00. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, family suggests memorials may be made to , 1100 Liberty Avenue Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
