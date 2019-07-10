DELSERONE, M.D. DR. EUGENE W.

Of Forest Hills, age 87, died on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Doris M. Delserone for 61 years; cherished father of Lynn Delserone of NC, Laurie (Scott) Phillips of VA, Karen (John) Gust of Hampton and Kim (Jeffrey) Mauro of VA; loving grandfather of Lauren Geissele and Melissa (Antoine) Bideau, Christopher and Jennifer Phillips, Nicholas, Alexander and Matthew Gust, Sarah and Megan Mauro; proud great-grandfather of Vincent and Claire Bideau; uncle of Anthony (Edith) Delserone of Wexford. After completing his undergraduate work at the University of Pittsburgh, he graduated from the University's Medical School in 1956. While attending Pitt, he was a member of the Army R.O.T.C. and after a one-year internship, he was commissioned as a Captain in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Army. Upon completion of his military service, Dr. Delserone served in family practice in Scottdale. He returned to St. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh for his three year Residency in Anesthesiology. Following is residency, he joined Pittsburgh Anesthesia Associates and served at Mercy, St. Clair, Central Pavilion, St. Margaret and Ohio Valley Hospitals. During his career he was a President of the Medical Staff at St. Margaret and was a President of the Pennsylvania Society of Anesthesiologists. He also was a member of the Pittsburgh Rotary Club. During retirement, Dr. Delserone practiced woodworking and was a member of the Western PA. Woodworkers Club. He crafted cradles for his grandchildren; cedar chests and clocks were a specialty for him, too. Gardening, both vegetables and flowers, was a favorite pastime for Dr. Delserone. He enjoyed playing bridge with retired colleagues and was a member of the Romeo Club, another group of retired doctors, who met for lunch weekly at Ritter's Diner in the East End. Dr. Delserone was a tireless volunteer. He helped the needy while volunteering at the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and The Red Door at St. Mary of Mercy Church in downtown Pittsburgh. He also volunteered at the Carnegie Science Center, the Carnegie Library in Oakland and the C.C. Mellor Library in Edgewood. Dr. Delserone and Doris found great adventure and pleasure in traveling the world. Of all his activities, his lifelong passion was baseball and his favorite team was the Pittsburgh Pirates. He delighted in researching baseball history and baseball statistics. He and Doris spent many winters in Bradenton for spring training and became good friends with Chuck Tanner. There will not be a visitation. Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Fisher Church, Churchill, on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m., followed by a Presentation of Military Honors. Dr. Delserone will be laid to rest privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial donations may be made to the Carnegie Library, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pgh., PA 15213 or www.carnegielibrary.org; the C.C. Mellor Library, One Pennwood Ave., Edgewood, PA 15218 or www.ccmellorlibrary.org; or the St. Margaret Foundation, 815 Freeport Rd., Pgh., PA 15215 or www.stmargaretfoundation.org. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh , PA. 412-824-8800.