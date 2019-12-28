|
RUCKH EUGENE W.
Age 93, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Husband of the late Ernestine Sophia (Malasek) Ruckh and the late Elizabeth (Ringeisen) Ruckh; loving father of Eric William Ruckh of Illinois and Patricia Perle of Virginia; grandfather of Lori Beth Pohlman and the late Brandon Perle; great-grandfather of Colin, Luke and Braden Pohlman; brother of Geraldine Kull and the late Irvin Ruckh, the late Robert Ruckh, and the late Marion Robbins. Friends received Sunday from Sunday 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Gene was a member of the Spencer United Methodist Church, was a PFC in the Army and served in the Headquarters Company Vienna Area Command in 1945-1946, and was an avid gardener. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019