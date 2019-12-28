Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
EUGENE W. RUCKH

EUGENE W. RUCKH Obituary
RUCKH EUGENE W.

Age 93, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Husband of the late Ernestine Sophia (Malasek) Ruckh and the late Elizabeth (Ringeisen) Ruckh; loving father of Eric William Ruckh of Illinois and Patricia Perle of Virginia; grandfather of Lori Beth Pohlman and the late Brandon Perle; great-grandfather of Colin, Luke and Braden Pohlman; brother of Geraldine Kull and the late Irvin Ruckh, the late Robert Ruckh, and the late Marion Robbins. Friends received Sunday from Sunday 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Gene was a member of the Spencer United Methodist Church, was a PFC in the Army and served in the Headquarters Company Vienna Area Command in 1945-1946, and was an avid gardener. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
