Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
EUGENIA E. "GENE" MINNICK

EUGENIA E. "GENE" MINNICK Obituary
MINNICK EUGENIA E. "GENE"

Age 93, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Robert J. and Mary Ellen Billings; beloved wife of William F. "Bud" Minnick, Jr. for 69 years; loving mother of William F. Minnick, III (Luann) of Mt. Lebanon, Nancy Leyritz (Michael) of Cincinnati and Mark Minnick (Laura) of Scottsdale, AZ; sister of Roberta "Bobbie" Holloway (the late Jack) of Scott Township. She was so happy anytime she could be with her six cherished grandchildren, Roman (Kelly) Supan, Stephanie and Alyssa Leyritz, Conor, Brooke and the late Joseph Minnick and her two great-grandsons, Hudson and Bennett Supan; also survived by her nieces and nephews. Eugenia was a graduate of Seton Hill University and loved spending time with her family, antique shopping, playing bridge, painting and gardening. She also enjoyed traveling. The family will receive friends at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
