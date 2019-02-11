|
RUPP EUGENIE "GENIE" (BLEACKLEY)
Age 71, of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on February 9, 2019. Loving wife of 41 years to former Pittsburgh Penguin, Duane Rupp. Cherished mother of Brad (Christy) Rupp, Jordan Rupp and Brennan Rupp; stepmother of Cheryl Huger and Rich (Christy) Rupp; grandmother of Griffin, Wyatt, Norah and AnnaLee Rupp. Genie will be deeply missed by her loving Shih-Tzu, Lily. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends welcome Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont 412-531-4000. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Genie's name to the Humane Animal Rescue at: www.humaneanimalrescue.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019