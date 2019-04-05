BURLEIGH EULA

Spirit ascended with Christ on March 28, 2019 surrounded by her family, following an extended illness. Wife of the late Earmey N. Burleigh, Jr; mother of Dr. Charlene (Mal) Burleigh-Payne and the late Dwight, Lloyd and Ronald Burleigh; 14 Grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister of Cecelia Trent, Emma Glover, Jerry Alston and the late Mary Williams, Nannie Alston, Edward, William, Robert, Tealy, Jr and Leroy Alston. Eula is also survived by a host of Relatives and friends. A homegoing service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Second Baptist Church, 324 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie, PA 15106. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment to follow in Chartiers Cemetery, Carnegie. Local arrangements are under the direction of HALLER FUNERAL HOME in conjunction with LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME in Carnegie, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Second Baptist Church, 324 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie, PA 15106 in her honor.