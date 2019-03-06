Home

EUNICE D. CONLIN

EUNICE D. CONLIN Obituary
CONLIN EUNICE D.

Age 85 of McCandless Twp., on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years of the late  John "Jack" Conlin; loving mom of twins, Shawn Conlin (Mary Beth) and Cathleen Woods (Mark); sister of Esther Theiss and the late Eileen Caruso; grandma of Marissa, Neil, Ryan, Cody, Regis and Maura; also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.  Services are private. Arrangements with  GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford, PA.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
