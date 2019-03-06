|
|
CONLIN EUNICE D.
Age 85 of McCandless Twp., on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years of the late John "Jack" Conlin; loving mom of twins, Shawn Conlin (Mary Beth) and Cathleen Woods (Mark); sister of Esther Theiss and the late Eileen Caruso; grandma of Marissa, Neil, Ryan, Cody, Regis and Maura; also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements with GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019