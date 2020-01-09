Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Age 94, of Penn Hills, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Frances Boyt; sister of Florence K. Boyt. During the 1940's Eva and Florence were in Washington, DC working to serve our county during WWII.  She and her sister were world travelers having seen over 84 countries. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Arrangements by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. Interment Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
