BOYT EVA A.
Age 94, of Penn Hills, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Frances Boyt; sister of Florence K. Boyt. During the 1940's Eva and Florence were in Washington, DC working to serve our county during WWII. She and her sister were world travelers having seen over 84 countries. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Arrangements by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. Interment Plum Creek Cemetery.
