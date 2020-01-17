Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata
EVA "TICKIE" DOTSON

EVA "TICKIE" DOTSON Obituary
DOTSON EVA "TICKIE"

Age 71, of Beechview, peacefully went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 30 years, John Dotson. Daughter of the late Richard and Anna D'alessandro. Loving mother to the late Richard Ingold. Lovingly remembered by her daughter, Traci Derrick, two step-sons, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. Teresa of Kolkata, formally known as St. Catherine of Siena in Beechview, on January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
