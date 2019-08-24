|
|
EDELSTEIN EVA (BAMBERGER)
Born June 23, 1927 in Lichtenfels, Bavaria (Germany) passed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania at the age of 92, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Rabbi Jason Z. Edelstein; loving mother of Philip (Debbie) Edelstein, Sharon (Bradley) Simon and Joseph Edelstein(Lori Defilippi); "Omi" to Rebecca, Max, Jared, Tori and Jordan. In her early years, Eva attended boarding school in Italy and later lived with her family in England (1938-1948) after fleeing the Nazis during World War II. She moved to Charleston, South Carolina in 1948, where she met and married her husband of 67 years, Jason Edelstein in 1952. Together they lived in Williamsburg, Virginia (1952-1953); Cincinnati, Ohio (1953-1958); Honolulu, Hawaii (1958-1960); and Monroeville, Pennsylvania from 1960 until her passing. Eva was a classically trained ballerina who performed with the London Ballet Company and later in Charleston, South Carolina. Eva started teaching ballet in Cincinnati, Ohio and later became the first yoga teacher in the Greater Pittsburgh area when she started teaching out of the family home in 1970. Eva was a pioneer of consumer advocacy who helped establish and grow the Alliance for Consumer Protection. In 1966, Eva was invited by President Johnson to the White House to be recognized for her role in implementing Truth in Packaging legislation. In her 70's and 80's Eva explored her spiritual and artistic inclinations through various course work and personal expressions best reflected in her water color painting and calligraphy works. She took great joy in cooking and surprising people with her random acts of kindness and charity. "I have sailed many seas, Landed at foreign ports, Guided on a steady course To reach safely, The harbor of 75 years"---Eva Edelstein, 2002. Services at Temple David, 4415 Northern Pike, Monroeville on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Temple Sinai Memorial. Contributions may be made to Temple David, 4415 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019