Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
EVA M. BUTLER

EVA M. BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER EVA M.

Age 78, born and lived all her life in Coraopolis, passed unexpectedly from complications of pneumonia at Allegheny General Hospital. Eva, along with her best friend, worked at Fanning's Drug Store and it was there that she was swept off her feet by "her man" in uniform. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 60 years, LeRoy A. Butler. They have four wonderful children, Tammy Wyberg, Michael (Gloria), Andrew, and Francine Butler; four adored grandchildren, Lexi, Amber, Michael and Devon; along with nine great- grandchildren. Kind and friendly, she would go out of her way for others, example, getting up early just to help co-workers get to work. Eva's passion was cooking and baking and thus, she became the head cook for over 25 years at Ohio Valley Hospital. Her children will be carrying on her culinary legacy through her recipes for nut horns and Ricotta Pie" Easter Pizza". The comfort she provided for her family and others, along with many other traits, will be missed forever but carried in our hearts. Visitation Sunday 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave., where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Coraopolis Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
