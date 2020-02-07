Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
EVA M. PEDUTO

EVA M. PEDUTO Obituary
PEDUTO EVA M.

Peacefully, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Wife of the late Guy A. Peduto; loving mother of Guy A. Peduto III (Donna) of Fairmont, W.Va., the Hon. William M. Peduto, and the late Lt. Col. David B. Peduto (Michelle, surviving) of Sewickley, and the late Thomas S. Peduto; sister of the late Marino and Camillo Zarroli; grandmother of Elizabeth Kantoris, Emily, Sam, and Joe. Eva was a member of the Ladies' Greentree Garden Club, member of S.S. Simon & Jude Church, and a member of the Christian Mother's. Eva was the daughter of Serafino and Angela Zarroli. She was the first person from her family to be born in America (Carnegie, PA) . Eva used that spirit as a young woman and became the first person in her family to graduate from High School (Carnegie High School). She continued her education at Pittsburgh's Business Training College and was employed in Pittsburgh's changing economy. She traded her professional career for her home. As a homemaker, she made her career raising four young men.  Although Eva grew up in a house with two brothers and cultivated a home with six men - husband, four sons and father - she became the matriarch of an entire family. Her love of her family, nieces, nephews, in-laws, grandchildren created a world where family became her strongest bond. Eva Peduto's kitchen, where everything was made from scratch was the center of the American Dream. She served as disciplinarian (wooden spoon in hand), chef, Doctor and religious leader to all her family. The daughter of immigrants, she connected her children &amp; grand children to the challenges of today's world while grounding them in the culture, tradition and values of the old world. The family would like to give special thanks to Eva's friends, and especially her caretakers, whose support and love allowed her to enjoy remaining in her home in comfort and at peace. Family and friends welcome SUNDAY 2-4, 5-7p.m, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp 15220. Mass of Christian Burial MONDAY 11:00a.m. in S.S. Simon & Jude Church. Donations may be made to S.S. Simon &amp; Jude Church, 1607 Greentree Rd, Pittsburgh, PA, 15220 or the Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT, 06416.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
