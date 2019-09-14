|
|
LARVA EVA MAE JONES
Eva Mae Jones Larva, a dynamic, vibrant nonagenarian who was blessed with a long life filled with family, friends, enjoyable work and many, many "29 Again" birthday celebrations, of Gibsonia and Penn Hills, died on September 12, 2019. She originally was from Manor, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, graduated from Norwin High School, and graduated from Duff's Business Institute, located in downtown Pittsburgh. As a young woman Eva Mae worked for the Methodist Church in New York City where she loved the city life and fashion. But without hesitation, she returned to Pittsburgh where she married Donald J. and subsequently became not only a wife but a mother and then grandmother to five wonderful grandchildren. Eva Mae enjoyed being with people and had the opportunity to do that through her work with Weight Watchers for years as a lecturer providing advice, support, and encouragement. Following that work, she become a Tour Director for Lenzner Tour and Travel. She thoroughly enjoyed her adventures and always researched the trip's location so that she was not only knowledgeable about the sights but also had the appropriate outfits for the locale and events. She loved antiques and collected those to fill her home as well as many quilts, especially red ones. Preceding her in death were her mother and father, Melissa and Weinel Jones, her siblings, Alberta Wegley and Weinel and their spouses Loughrey and Ethel, her niece Judy and her beloved daughter Linda. Surviving relatives include Donald, her husband of 59 years, Donnie, her son and his wife Christine and their five children, Jonathan, Christopher, Carolyn, Sadie, and Noah. Several nieces and nephews and their spouses and children also feel blessed to have known and loved her and experienced her merriment, laughter, and kind spirit. Family will welcome friends Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. A Celebration Service for the life of Eva Mae is planned for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m in Bakerstown United Methodist Church, 5760 Route 8, Gibsonia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Barnabas Charities or Bakerstown U.M. Church. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019