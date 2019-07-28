Home

Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John of God Parsih, the Church at St. Mary's
EVA V. (BATTISTA) SHERK

EVA V. (BATTISTA) SHERK Obituary
SHERK EVA V. (BATTISTA)

Age 94, of Moon Township, formerly of Stowe Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, July 25, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Herbert D. Sherk; dear mother of Dan (Patti) Sherk, Kathy (John, Jr.) Chromchak, and Ed (Faith) Sherk; grandmother of John Chromchak III, Danielle Chromchak Sauer, Natalie Sherk, Kaity Owen and Jake Panyko; great-grandmother of John Russell "Jay" Chromchak; sister of Gloria Cerrone, Betty Fazio, and Edward Battista; also survived by many nieces and nephews and other family members. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, from 2-8 p.m., at the Kennedy Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Township, PA 15136. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning, 9:30 a.m., at St. John of God Parsih, the Church at St. Mary's. Memorial contributions may be donated to Gallagher Hospice, 1370 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
