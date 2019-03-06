Home

 Age 88, of Franklin Park, on Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 64 years of Lois A. (Rask) Tilly; father of Rev. David (Jean) Tilly and Faith Tilly-Fisher and a dearly beloved friend; grandfather of Brianne (Lee) Evans, Devan (Danya) Tilly and Eryn Tilly; great-grandfather of Leland Evans; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. at Mt. Nebo United Presbyterian Church, 1828 Roosevelt Road, Sewickley, PA 15143 where a service will be held following visitation at 11:30 a.m. Evan was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a marketing instructor at the Forbes Road Career & Tech Center. He enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Mount Nebo Grange; taught Sunday School to senior citizens; and most of all he loved his family. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Mt. Nebo United Presbyterian Church. Please offer condolences at


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
