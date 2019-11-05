Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
EVAN D. BAKER Jr.

EVAN D. BAKER Jr. Obituary
BAKER, JR. EVAN D.

Of Franklin Park, on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019. Born March 12, 1952 in Pittsburgh, PA. Son of the late Evan and Helen Baker; beloved husband of 45 years to Deborah L. (Bennett) Baker; loving father of Eric W. Baker. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills, where services will be held, Thursday at 11 a.m. Evan was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan, where he met his loving wife.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
