KISICK EVAN F.

Age 94, long-time resident of Wilkins Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Family Hospice Inpatient Center in Lawrenceville. He was born on July 4, 1924 in Hillside, Pennsylvania to Anna and Thomas Kisick, and was the youngest of their six children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Luke, Joseph and Thomas Kisick, and two sisters, Libia Englehart and Barbara Matters. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Frances Kisick, who has long suffered from Alzheimer's Disease; his favorite niece, Elizabeth L. Bellissimo, who was like a daughter to him and was very dedicated to helping him and Frances for many years with whatever they needed, whenever they needed it; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Evan was an extremely loyal and devoted husband, who provided loving and meticulous care for Frances for more than twenty years until his declining health prevented him from continuing to be her primary caregiver. In his earlier years, Evan excelled in sports, especially track. He received a track scholarship from the University of Pittsburgh, where he met Frances and graduated from with a degree in elementary education. He later obtained a master's degree in education. Prior to his retirement in 1984, Evan worked for many years as a health and physical education teacher and later as a principal in the Pittsburgh Public Schools. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. John Fisher Church and the former Churchill Valley Country Club, where he loved playing tennis with his best friend and brother-in-law, Joseph J. Bellissimo, who also predeceased him. Evan had a great sense of humor, and he was a very honest, kind, generous and selfless man. Evan always did more for others than he did for himself, and he will be missed forever. There will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evan's memory to the , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA. 15222. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 4335 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA.