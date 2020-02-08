|
SCHAPIRA EVAN GORDON
Age 70, loving Father, Brother, and Friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Evan was born on June 17, 1949, in New Brunswick, NJ, to parents Victor and Gussie (Gordon) Schapira. He is survived by his children, David (Casey) Schapira, Stacy (Adam) Shay, and Daniel Schapira; his brother, Jeffry (Carol) Schapira; his grandchildren, Avery, Jacob, and Quinn Schapira (David and Casey Schapira), and Liam and Noah Shay (Stacy and Adam Shay); and two loving ex-wives, Renee (Gerald) Myers and Debra Docherty. After moving to Pittsburgh with his family in 1963, Evan first attended Kent State University, then graduated from Point Park College in 1971. He worked in retail on Walnut Street, running two different stores in Shadyside for over a decade - first 'The Bath House' with his parents and then 'Evan', a high-end shoe store, with dearly-departed friend Jeffrey Plesset - before embarking on an award-winning career as a Producer in advertising and production that spanned over 30 years (including the production of a platinum album). In addition to his dedication and love for his family, Evan's sharp wit, unparalleled sense of humor, and zest for life defined him. Good food, good company, golf, sports, nice clothes, wine, and the occasional wild west shootout (happy trails, Trey Rivers!) made him happy. He was an amazing Father and Grandfather, the best babysitter you could imagine, beloved dog grandpa (Mack, Grady, and Chewy will miss him dearly), loyal and true friend, and just an all-around wonderful person. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. A celebration of Evan's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Americus Club (213 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: https://www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts/
