RONSTADT EVANGELINE A. (AMMON)
Of Bethel Park; age 80; passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019; wife of the late Deane T. Ronstadt; loving mother of Deane T. (Tammy) Ronstadt II; stepmother of Wendy Ronstadt, the late S. Dawn Nelson and Doreen Ronstadt; sister of Bernetta Guilhot; she is also survived by extended family, Joe Karl, Joshua Karl and Justin Karl; great-grandmother of Vanessa. Evangeline was a retired school teacher from the Washington Area School District. She loved her dogs: Lucy, Bailey, Molly and also enjoyed traveling with her family. Family and friends will be received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Funeral service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at Ruthfred Lutheran Church, Bethel Park. Donations in her memory may be made to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019