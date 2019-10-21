Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruthfred Lutheran Church
Bethel Park, PA
More Obituaries for EVANGELINE RONSTADT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVANGELINE A. (AMMON) RONSTADT

EVANGELINE A. (AMMON) RONSTADT Obituary
RONSTADT EVANGELINE A. (AMMON)

Of Bethel Park; age 80; passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019; wife of the late Deane T. Ronstadt; loving mother of Deane T. (Tammy) Ronstadt II; stepmother of Wendy Ronstadt, the late S. Dawn Nelson and Doreen Ronstadt; sister of Bernetta Guilhot; she is also survived by extended family, Joe Karl, Joshua Karl and Justin Karl; great-grandmother of Vanessa. Evangeline was a retired school teacher from the Washington Area School District. She loved her dogs: Lucy, Bailey, Molly and also enjoyed traveling with her family. Family and friends will be received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Funeral service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at Ruthfred Lutheran Church, Bethel Park. Donations in her memory may be made to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.


www.henneyfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
