Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willig Funeral Home
220 9th Ave
McKeesport, PA 15132
(412) 664-9178
Resources
More Obituaries for EVANGELINE TROIANOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVANGELINE DEMETRIA "VANGIE" TROIANOS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EVANGELINE DEMETRIA "VANGIE" TROIANOS Obituary
TROIANOS EVANGELINE "VANGIE" DEMETRIA

Age 87, of White Oak, died February 21, 2019, at AHN Forbes Hospital. Born October 26, 1931, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Andrew P. and Julia (Leriotis) Jakomas and the wife of Achilles "Archie" Troianos, for 61 years of marriage. Evangeline worked in the offices of the former Cox's department store in McKeesport and later as an instructional assistant in the McKeesport Area School District. She was a life long member of the Annunciation of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in White Oak, also a former choir member and Sunday school teacher. In addition, she was a former member of the McKeesport P.T.A and the P.S.E.R.S. Evangeline was very talented in the kitchen, she enjoyed cooking and baking Greek cuisine. She was known for making her delicious "HoHo" cake for family and friends. Evangeline, along with her husband, enjoyed traveling with their children. Through the generosity of her son's family she was taken to her native land of Greece, which initiated her first flight experience, in addition to Hawaii and Aruba. She also was able to experience her first cruise adventure with her daughter's family. Evangeline will be sadly missed by all the lives she touched, but will never be forgotten. In addition to her husband, Evangeline is survived by children, Dr. Christopher (Barbara) Troianos and Danae (Ronald) Troianos-Andrekanic; grandchildren, Rachael Troianos, Andrew (Allison) Troianos, Rebecca Troianos, Julie (Michael) Stettner, Jayme Andrekanic and Adam Andrekanic; great grandson, Evan. Family and friends will be received at WILLIG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 12: 30 p.m. A funeral service will follow, 1 p.m., at Annunciation of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, Fr. William Zotis will officiate. Burial will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared at:


willigfuneralcremationservices.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now