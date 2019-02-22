TROIANOS EVANGELINE "VANGIE" DEMETRIA

Age 87, of White Oak, died February 21, 2019, at AHN Forbes Hospital. Born October 26, 1931, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Andrew P. and Julia (Leriotis) Jakomas and the wife of Achilles "Archie" Troianos, for 61 years of marriage. Evangeline worked in the offices of the former Cox's department store in McKeesport and later as an instructional assistant in the McKeesport Area School District. She was a life long member of the Annunciation of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in White Oak, also a former choir member and Sunday school teacher. In addition, she was a former member of the McKeesport P.T.A and the P.S.E.R.S. Evangeline was very talented in the kitchen, she enjoyed cooking and baking Greek cuisine. She was known for making her delicious "HoHo" cake for family and friends. Evangeline, along with her husband, enjoyed traveling with their children. Through the generosity of her son's family she was taken to her native land of Greece, which initiated her first flight experience, in addition to Hawaii and Aruba. She also was able to experience her first cruise adventure with her daughter's family. Evangeline will be sadly missed by all the lives she touched, but will never be forgotten. In addition to her husband, Evangeline is survived by children, Dr. Christopher (Barbara) Troianos and Danae (Ronald) Troianos-Andrekanic; grandchildren, Rachael Troianos, Andrew (Allison) Troianos, Rebecca Troianos, Julie (Michael) Stettner, Jayme Andrekanic and Adam Andrekanic; great grandson, Evan. Family and friends will be received at WILLIG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 12: 30 p.m. A funeral service will follow, 1 p.m., at Annunciation of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, Fr. William Zotis will officiate. Burial will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared at:

willigfuneralcremationservices.com