FUCHS EVE C.
On Saturday, February 16, 2019, of Brentwood Borough. Loving mother of Christine (Robert) Cullen, Bob (Nancy) Fuchs, Suzanne (Steele) Roberts, and Martin (Betsy) Fuchs; beloved grandmother of Nicholas (Jessica) Roberts, Tom Cullen, James Cullen and Alyssa Fuchs; aunt of Mary (Rich) Tunder; great-aunt of David, Suzanne and Kaitlin. Also survived by other nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the chapel of the John F. Slater Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019