Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for EVE FUCHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVE C. FUCHS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EVE C. FUCHS Obituary
FUCHS EVE C.

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, of Brentwood Borough. Loving mother of Christine (Robert) Cullen, Bob (Nancy) Fuchs, Suzanne (Steele) Roberts, and Martin (Betsy) Fuchs; beloved grandmother of Nicholas (Jessica) Roberts, Tom Cullen, James Cullen and Alyssa Fuchs; aunt of Mary (Rich) Tunder; great-aunt of David, Suzanne and Kaitlin. Also survived by other nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the chapel of the John F. Slater Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now