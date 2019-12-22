|
|
ZAMBO EVELYN A. (SMITH)
Age 80, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of John Zambo, and the late James Smith Jr.; mother of Steve Smith, Michael (Chelsea) Smith, Debbie Smith, Laura Smith and the late David and James Smith III; grandmother of Hayden and Carson; sister of Art Bush (MaryJane) and Marilyn (Riley) McWilliams; also survived by step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Sunday, December 22nd from 4-7 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment following in Restland Memorial Park. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019