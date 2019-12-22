Home

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Age 80, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of John Zambo, and the late James Smith Jr.; mother of Steve Smith, Michael (Chelsea) Smith, Debbie Smith, Laura Smith and the late David and James Smith III; grandmother of Hayden and Carson; sister of Art Bush (MaryJane) and Marilyn (Riley) McWilliams; also survived by step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Sunday, December 22nd from 4-7 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment following in Restland Memorial Park. www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -