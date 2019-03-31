CALOCCIA EVELYN (MARRACCINI)

Age 80, of New Eagle, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born June 16, 1938 in Gallatin; she was the daughter of Nello Marraccini and Dena (Juliani) Marraccini-Reale. Evelyn was a 1956 graduate of Monongahela High School and for over 20 years, was the Tax Collector for New Eagle Borough. A member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish (former St. Anthony Church) in Monongahela, for many years, she was a devoted supporter and booster of the former Mon-Valley Catholic High School. Known for her Specialty foods and meatballs, Evelyn will be missed by her friends in the monthly card club; surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Juliann and Leonard Romasco of New Eagle; three grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic and Maria Romasco; her brother Gene and wife JoAnn Marraccini of New Eagle; her lifelong friend JoAnne Rosini of Monongahela; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank F. "Cal" "Sonny" Caloccia who died September 19, 2017; a step-father Mario Reale; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Fred and Regina Ambrose. Friends will be received at the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com from 2-8 p.m. Monday. Blessing prayers will begin in the funeral home 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial con celebrated by Fr. Kevin Domink and Fr. William Terza in St. Damien of Molokai Parish, Monongahela. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery (Carroll Twp.).