EVELYN (MARRACCINI) CALOCCIA

EVELYN (MARRACCINI) CALOCCIA Obituary
CALOCCIA EVELYN (MARRACCINI)

Age 80, of New Eagle, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born June 16, 1938 in Gallatin; she was the daughter of Nello Marraccini and Dena (Juliani) Marraccini-Reale. Evelyn was a 1956 graduate of Monongahela High School and for over 20 years, was the Tax Collector for New Eagle Borough. A member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish (former St. Anthony Church) in Monongahela, for many years, she was a devoted supporter and booster of the former Mon-Valley Catholic High School. Known for her Specialty foods and meatballs, Evelyn will be missed by her friends in the monthly card club; surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Juliann and Leonard Romasco of New Eagle; three grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic and Maria Romasco; her brother Gene and wife JoAnn Marraccini of New Eagle; her lifelong friend JoAnne Rosini of Monongahela; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank F. "Cal" "Sonny" Caloccia who died September 19, 2017; a step-father Mario Reale; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Fred and Regina Ambrose. Friends will be received at the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com from 2-8 p.m. Monday. Blessing prayers will begin in the funeral home 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial con celebrated by Fr. Kevin Domink and Fr. William Terza in St. Damien of Molokai Parish, Monongahela. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery (Carroll Twp.). 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
