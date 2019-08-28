Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Kolkata-building at Our Lady of Loreto Church
EVELYN DOROTHY (HOHMAN) BIANCHI

EVELYN DOROTHY (HOHMAN) BIANCHI Obituary
BIANCHI EVELYN DOROTHY (HOHMAN)

Of Brookline, age 87, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019: beloved wife of the late Gerald S. Bianchi, for 43 years: mother of Donna J. Snyder (Leo) of Lincoln Place, Janet M. Redding (Larry) of East Berlin, Richard J. Bianchi (Shelly) of Peter's Township and Alan G. Bianchi (Maureen) of Whitehall; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; also many great relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, Dormont, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, will take place at St. Theresa of Kolkata-building at Our Lady of Loreto Church, Friday, August 30, 2019, 10 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude. Please view or add tributes at  www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
