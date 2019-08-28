|
|
HOHMAN-BIANCHI EVELYN DOROTHY
of Brookline, age 87, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019: beloved wife of the late Gerald S. Bianchi, for 43 years: mother of Donna J. Snyder (Leo) of Lincoln Place, Janet M. Redding (Larry) of East Berlin, Richard J. Bianchi (Shelly) of Peter's Township and Alan G. Bianchi (Maureen) of Whitehall; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; also many great relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, Dormont, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, will take place at St. Theresa of Kolkata-building at Our Lady of Loreto Church, Friday, August 30, 2019, 10 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019