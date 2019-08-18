|
MARECIC EVELYN E. (SABINO)
Of West Mifflin, formerly of Rankin, the rock of the family passed away on August 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Francis and Antoinette (Shirock) Sabino; beloved wife of the late Rudolph G. Marecic; loving and caring mother of Marian Marecic, Stephen Marecic, Gregory Marecic, Joseph (Shelly) Marecic, Valerie (Douglas) Tkocs, Richard (Jennifer) Marecic, Patricia (John) Tour, James Marecic and the late Michael Marecic and Francis Marecic; beloved grandmother of Mika, Taira, Joseph, Jessica, Stephen, Kayla, Francis, Nicolette, Mason, Paige, Marisa and Vincent; beloved Nana of Jade, Gavin, Brok, Aidan, Gianna, Ryan, Wyatt and Francis. In 1975, Evelyn started the first PTSA in West Mifflin Area School District. She was a member of the PTA and PTSA for over 50 years, where she served as Vice President in both as well as being President of PTA. She was also a Pennsylvania State PTA lifetime member and a National PTA Lifetime member. She assisted in the proclamation with the assistance of the West Mifflin Mayor and Presidents of the other West Mifflin area school PTA/PTSA's making October PTA/PTSA Membership month. Evelyn was a member of the Mon Yough Area Council where she served as the areas Vice President for two different two-year terms. She was on the Mon Valley Great Ideas Committee for 3 years as well as the Mon Valley Educational Consortium Committee for over 17 years. She was a member of the Long Range and Strategic Planning Committee, the Parental Involvement, Health and Safety and Amblyopia Committees and the Chairperson of Chapter 1 in West Mifflin Area School District. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates Fan and received the Jefferson Awards Community Champion for her volunteering. After Evelyn became visually impaired, she still remained active in many of these organizations. She was a friend to many, loved by all and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Monday and Tuesday from 2-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019