EVELYN "BUNNY" (SCHILLER) HINCH

EVELYN "BUNNY" (SCHILLER) HINCH Obituary
HINCH EVELYN (SCHILLER) "BUNNY"

Age 95, of McMurray, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020. A loving wife, mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma, she is survived by her children, Leslie Squires (Francis) Jan Simmons (Scott) and Jeffrey Hinch (Lynnette); and her grandchildren, Philip and Jeffrey (Kira) Squires, Luke, Jeremy (Megan), and Jenna Simmons, Blake and Tucker Hinch; and four great-grandchildren, Anza and Ada Squires and Hayley and Josie Simmons. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Henry H. Hinch; her mother, Flora Daggs; a brother, Walter Schiller and a sister, Wilma Schiller. Bunny dedicated her life to her husband and raising and caring for her family. She enjoyed playing cards, doing crosswords puzzles and dancing with her husband Henry. Family and friends are welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-311). A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Peace Lutheran Church, 107 Carol Drive, McMurray, PA 15317. Family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
