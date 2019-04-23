|
GIMIGLIANO EVELYN J. (LAPINSKI)
Age 83, of Beechview, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to John J. Gimigliano, Sr.; loving mother of John J. (Cindy) Gimigliano, Jr. and Cathy Fury; grandmother of Jake, Grant, Nicholas and Alexa; great-grandmother of Kaylee, Hannah, Jace, Owen and Nathan; sister of Dorothy (Bob) Hurbanek. Evelyn will be sadly missed by many friends and extended family. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pamphilus Church. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Pamphilus Church, 1000 Tropical Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Add a tribute: brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019