Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN GIMIGLIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN J. (LAPINSKI) GIMIGLIANO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EVELYN J. (LAPINSKI) GIMIGLIANO Obituary
GIMIGLIANO EVELYN J. (LAPINSKI)

Age 83, of Beechview, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to John J. Gimigliano, Sr.; loving mother of John J. (Cindy) Gimigliano, Jr. and Cathy Fury; grandmother of Jake, Grant, Nicholas and Alexa; great-grandmother of Kaylee, Hannah, Jace, Owen and Nathan; sister of Dorothy (Bob) Hurbanek. Evelyn will be sadly missed by many friends and extended family. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pamphilus Church. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Pamphilus Church, 1000 Tropical Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Add a tribute: brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now