Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN GUST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN J. GUST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EVELYN J. GUST Obituary
GUST EVELYN J.

Age 94, of Wexford, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Wife of the late Albert C. Gust; beloved mother of Kathleen Hartman (Bill), Deborah Allerton (Dennis) and the late Albert H. Gust (surviving wife, Arlene); grandmother of Billy and Missy Hartman, Jennifer Kuna (Sean), Nicole Beynon (Corey), Bryan Gust (Cynthia) and Ashley Gust; great-grandmother of Brittany and Joseph Sweeney, Hannah and Leo Gust, Paige Kuna and Ellie Beynon. Family and friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6 p.m. until the time of services at 8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to T.R.Y., P.O. Box 40, Wexford, PA 15090.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now