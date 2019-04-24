|
GUST EVELYN J.
Age 94, of Wexford, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Wife of the late Albert C. Gust; beloved mother of Kathleen Hartman (Bill), Deborah Allerton (Dennis) and the late Albert H. Gust (surviving wife, Arlene); grandmother of Billy and Missy Hartman, Jennifer Kuna (Sean), Nicole Beynon (Corey), Bryan Gust (Cynthia) and Ashley Gust; great-grandmother of Brittany and Joseph Sweeney, Hannah and Leo Gust, Paige Kuna and Ellie Beynon. Family and friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6 p.m. until the time of services at 8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to T.R.Y., P.O. Box 40, Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019