KROEPIL EVELYN M. (WINTERMANTEL)
Age 93, of Sewickley, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born July 20, 1926, in Aleppo Twp., she was the daughter of the late Valentine and Philomena Wintermantel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John G. Kroepil; and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Kroepil of Cranberry Twp. and Timothy (Christine) Kroepil of Coraopolis; her grandchildren, Nicholas Wahlen, Charlie and Avery Kroepil; and her sister-in-law, Edith McManus. Friends will be received in the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 328 Beaver Street, Sewickley, PA 15143 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Masonic Village of Sewickley, 1000 Masonic Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019