|
|
KROEPIL EVELYN M. (WINTERMANTEL)
Age 93, of Sewickley, PA passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born July 20, 1926 in Aleppo Twp., she was the daughter of the late Christian and Philomena Wintermantel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John G. Kroepil, and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children; Cynthia Kroepil of Cranberry Twp. and Timothy Cynthia) Kroepil of Coraopolis, PA. Her sister-in-law, Edith McManus; her grandchildren, Amanda (Michael) Wahlen and Adam (Melanie) Kroepil, and her great-grandchildren, Nicholas Wahlen, Charlie and Avery Kroepil. Friends were received at THE RICHARD D. CILE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 328 Beaver Street Sewickley, PA 15143 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service was held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. interment followed in Pinewood Cemetery in Cranberry.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019